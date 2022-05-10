Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $71.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 154.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $935.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $30,188.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,836 shares of company stock worth $6,389,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

