Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 426,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,883. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.44. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $408.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.06 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.