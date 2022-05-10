Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $275.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.
Zscaler stock opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.27 and its 200-day moving average is $268.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
