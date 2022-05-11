-$0.06 EPS Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). KemPharm reported earnings per share of ($1.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 11.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KemPharm by 22.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KemPharm by 139.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in KemPharm by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

