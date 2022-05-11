-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTRP. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Field Trip Health by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,337,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,477 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,515,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Field Trip Health by 439.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 185,988 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTRP opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

