-$0.62 EPS Expected for Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silence Therapeutics.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $35.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

