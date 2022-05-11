-$1.02 EPS Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($4.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.15% and a negative return on equity of 108.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

