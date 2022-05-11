$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Clean Harbors reported sales of $926.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

NYSE CLH opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

