$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Endeavor Group reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.07.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total transaction of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 18.26 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 28.94.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

