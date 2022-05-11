$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) to report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of SEE opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 136.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

