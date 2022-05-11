$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in NCR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NCR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NCR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 294.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. NCR has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.