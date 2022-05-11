$105.99 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will report sales of $105.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.12 million and the highest is $111.41 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $428.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $434.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $479.55 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $491.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 643.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.98. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

