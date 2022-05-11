$11.40 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will report $11.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. SRAX reported sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $47.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SRAX.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
SRAX opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.88. SRAX has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34.
About SRAX (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
