$11.40 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will report $11.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. SRAX reported sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $47.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SRAX.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SRAX by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

SRAX opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.88. SRAX has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

