$116.10 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) to report sales of $116.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. Duluth posted sales of $133.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $739.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $743.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $807.80 million, with estimates ranging from $796.30 million to $819.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duluth by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 150,627 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Duluth by 70.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Duluth by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. Duluth has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $352.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

