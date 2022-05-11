$12.84 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will report $12.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.75 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $46.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.17 billion to $47.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $54.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,445 shares of the airline’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the airline’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

