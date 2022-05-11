$135.52 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $135.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.93 million to $137.10 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $122.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $547.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.65 million to $553.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $579.84 million, with estimates ranging from $567.68 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

