$143.97 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will report sales of $143.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $58.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $551.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.50 million to $776.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $602.10 million, with estimates ranging from $486.00 million to $720.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of BSM opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

