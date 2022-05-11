$145.79 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will post $145.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.12 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $163.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $721.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $759.90 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TLYS. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

