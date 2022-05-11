$145.79 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will post $145.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.12 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $163.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $721.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $759.90 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilly’s.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.93.
Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.