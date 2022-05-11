$15.33 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) to report $15.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.28 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $66.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $95.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $182.14 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $248.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $130,108 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 174,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

