$156.86 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) to announce $156.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.74 million and the lowest is $150.97 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $150.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $649.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.88 million to $671.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $701.39 million, with estimates ranging from $691.50 million to $711.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HRTG. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 112,331 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 147,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.54%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.