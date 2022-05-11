$17.87 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) to announce $17.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.05 million to $22.85 million. Xencor reported sales of $67.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $127.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $146.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $100.80 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xencor from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Xencor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Xencor by 145.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

