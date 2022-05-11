$190.03 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) to report $190.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.10 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $180.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $764.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.10 million to $769.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $855.21 million, with estimates ranging from $827.34 million to $890.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,954 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 11.9% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 130,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.9% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

