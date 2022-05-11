$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.05 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

FBHS stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,689,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

