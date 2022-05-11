$20.04 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will post $20.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.42 million to $20.47 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $21.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $115.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $118.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $135.44 million, with estimates ranging from $131.12 million to $140.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

NYSE:ATY opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $151.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at $6,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 1,687.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 224,474 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.