$258.24 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will post sales of $258.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.97 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $182.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHH opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $110.94 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.99. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.