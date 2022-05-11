$265.31 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) to announce $265.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.00 million. MongoDB posted sales of $181.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,167 shares of company stock valued at $58,845,861 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $250.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

