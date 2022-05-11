$279.89 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will announce $279.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.38 million and the highest is $283.40 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $299.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 256,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.09%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

