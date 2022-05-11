$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the highest is $3.86 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $14.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.76 billion to $15.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of J opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.