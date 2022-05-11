$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the highest is $3.86 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $14.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.76 billion to $15.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

J has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

