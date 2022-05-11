$31.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) will post $31.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.69 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $148.47 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $186.22 million to $190.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of SUNL opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.