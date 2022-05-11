$31.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will post $31.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.69 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $148.47 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $186.22 million to $190.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of SUNL opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

