$32.90 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $33.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $139.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $173.15 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $174.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in AxoGen by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 55,443 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 92,543 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXGN stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.75. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.