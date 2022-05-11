$36.55 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will post $36.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.70 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $34.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $152.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $153.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $162.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.60 million to $163.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

RBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $403.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $390,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,071.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

