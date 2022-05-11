$392.95 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $392.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.40 million and the highest is $394.51 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $310.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.99.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

