$4.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the highest is $4.90 billion. Square reported sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $18.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $20.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.31 billion to $25.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 5.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 11.2% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of -562.56 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average of $149.49.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

