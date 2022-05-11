$40.00 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will post $40.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.70 million and the lowest is $38.48 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $32.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $161.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.19 million to $166.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $180.26 million, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $190.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

