$401.37 Million in Sales Expected for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $401.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.73 million to $470.00 million. Clearway Energy reported sales of $380.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of CWEN opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1,069.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

