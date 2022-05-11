$404.75 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $404.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the highest is $446.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chart Industries.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
