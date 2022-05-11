$439.17 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $439.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.20 million to $480.30 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $574.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS.
In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COOP opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $52.34.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
