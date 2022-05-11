$5.52 Billion in Sales Expected for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) will post $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PG&E’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.60 billion. PG&E posted sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PG&E will report full-year sales of $22.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $22.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.42 billion to $22.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PG&E.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

PCG opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 168.17, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PG&E by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after buying an additional 3,545,031 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 201,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 399.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PG&E (PCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.