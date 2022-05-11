$6.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.75 billion and the highest is $7.04 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $6.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $25.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.52 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.93 billion to $27.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NYSE:JCI opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 258,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

