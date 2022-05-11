$668.21 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) to report $668.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $684.58 million and the lowest is $647.37 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $567.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at about $110,000.

NYSE VNTR opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

