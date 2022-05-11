$79.77 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) to report sales of $79.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $81.80 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $45.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $332.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $341.17 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $343.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TH. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $684.10 million, a P/E ratio of -133.20, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.