$8.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will announce $8.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.21 billion and the lowest is $8.05 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $34.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 billion to $34.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

LEN stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

