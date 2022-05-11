$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) to post $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $60,000.00. Allogene Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year sales of $170,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60,000.00 to $240,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.17 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $8.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $39,852.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

