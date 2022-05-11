$805.46 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will post sales of $805.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.84 million and the lowest is $804.80 million. Roku posted sales of $645.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.02. Roku has a 52-week low of $78.09 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

