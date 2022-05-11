$82.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $82.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.52 billion to $84.98 billion. Apple reported sales of $81.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $394.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.17 billion to $402.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $420.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $404.18 billion to $428.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

