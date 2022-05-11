A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran Sells 2,633 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $39,521.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,803.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATEN opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About A10 Networks (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.