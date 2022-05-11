Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.14 billion and the highest is $10.76 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $10.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $41.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.89 billion to $42.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $40.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.65 billion to $41.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after buying an additional 776,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after buying an additional 82,926 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $106.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

