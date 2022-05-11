AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Michael Severino Sells 100,000 Shares

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.09. 6,475,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45. The firm has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

