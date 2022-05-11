AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Sells $15,028,000.00 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,475,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

