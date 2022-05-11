ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.46.

AAVMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.32) to €11.20 ($11.79) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($12.95) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

